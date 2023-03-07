Manning River Times
Harrington Evening VIEW Club hosts International Women's Day brunch

By Glenys Welsh
Updated March 8 2023 - 11:56am, first published March 7 2023 - 5:00pm
March 8 is a day of Celebration of Women around the world. It is a day to 'provide a platform to help forge positive change for women'. It is a day to 'Embrace Equity", the International Women's Day theme for 2023 that challenges gender stereotypes, call out discrimination, draw attention to bias and seek out inclusion.

