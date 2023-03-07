March 8 is a day of Celebration of Women around the world. It is a day to 'provide a platform to help forge positive change for women'. It is a day to 'Embrace Equity", the International Women's Day theme for 2023 that challenges gender stereotypes, call out discrimination, draw attention to bias and seek out inclusion.
IWD ties in perfectly with VIEW's ethos. As a national women's organisation, VIEW celebrates women every day but IWD is particularly special for the Harrington Evening VIEW Club as it brings together women in the Harrington community to celebrate all that women do and give to the community.
VIEW's role in the community is underpinned by its support to The Smith Family. It is investing in the futures of children and young people, by helping them to make the most of their education and thrive.
More than 65 people from the Harrington community celebrated this day with a delicious brunch at Club Harrington. The day started with the 'Welcome to Country" acknowledgement by Cathy Callan- Zarb, followed by Harrington Public School singing the National Anthem, wearing white gloves and using the deaf sign language. It was a joyous and moving performance.
Three guest speakers gave a varied account of the roles of women in society.
Group Captain Amy Beck, senior engineer of the RAAF at Williamtown, shared her life long career after joining the Air Force as a teenager straight from school. She spoke of how she overcame the barriers of being a woman in the armed forces and how she was instrumental in forming the many changes needed to enable woman to have children and keep their promotion.
Dianne Fiddes, zone councillor and VIEW National Councillors Committee representative, spoke of the role of women in the economy and the work force
Elizabeth Birch, vice president of VIEW Australia, spoke about gender parity and used the lack of acknowledgement of women around the city of Melbourne as an example. There are more than 500 statues of men on display compared to only nine of women. There are more statues of animals than of historical women.
Members and visitors wore the celebratory IWD colours of purple which signifies justice and dignity, green symbolises hope and white represents purity.
In 1908 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter working hours, better pay and the right to vote. Following this it took only 12 months for the Socialist Party of America to declare the first National Women's Day.
In 1910, at an International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen, Clara Zetkin, a communist activist and advocate for women's rights, suggested that the day become international. One hundred women from 17 countries voted unanimously.
In 1911 Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland lead the way and International Women's Day was born. However, it was not until 1975 that things became official when the United Nations started celebrating the day.
To formalise an appropriate date for IWD, March 8 was selected to recognise a war-time strike in 1917 when Russian women demanded "bread and peace".
