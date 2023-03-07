Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce is challenging a motion from MidCoast Council to ban logging in the Bulga State Forest, north of Taree, fearing it could sound the death knell for the local timber industry.
Speaking on behalf of the community, chamber vice-president, Kevin Carter believes MidCoast Council has become caught up in a 'concerted political campaign' run by NSW Greens.
RELATED:
Even though the resolution only "advocated" various actions by the State agencies, it stills sends a misleading and powerful message from council, Mr Carter said.
Council's "arms length approach" does not detract from the intent of the resolution which is to put a stop to native hardwood regrowth forestry, he said.
"The fact this resolution was passed unanimously by all councillors is a concern for our community."
He believed the resolution did not reflect the opinions of Bulahdelah or fellow timber industry communities, Stroud and Old Bar.
More than 100 people, or 10 per cent, of the Bulahdelah community were directly involved in the timber industry, while many local businesses were reliant on the sector to remain viable.
"Unfortunately, we in the southern end of the MidCoast Council area and do not have a resident councillor to champion our cause."
A former State Forests district forester and National Parks and Wildlife Service Manning area manager, Mr Carter disputed sections of Bulga Forest, which council will lobby to have locked up, was identified 30-year regrowth forest, and not old growth forest.
The fact this resolution was passed unanimously by all councillors is a concern for our community.- Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce vice-president, Kevin Carter
"The Green lobby is advocating that established regrowth forest become a national park for their conservation values. Surely this is just a grab for the entire native forest estate.
"If just a few compartments are transferred now, the campaign will move on to the next area, until viability of the timber industry is destroyed.
"This is not just the Elands community issue of 'not in my backyard', it is part of a concerted and deliberate campaign to end NSW native forest logging."
He said koala preservation had been an issue following the Black Summer fires.
The community asked for logging to stop in that area for three years to allow the forest to regenerate, which was agreed to by the Forest Corp, he said.
"Here we are three years later and logging had begun, as agreed, and now it is no longer about koala preservation, it is stopping native forest logging."
Mr Carter said burnt areas around these compartments had bounced back following good growing seasons, providing an excellent feed source for koalas.
"In a logging operation there are strict protocols before and during logging to respond to any koala sightings."
He said during logging koalas generally moved away from the disturbance and recolonised later to take advantage of regrowth.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.