The opening of two exhibitions was recently celebrated at the Manning Regional Art Gallery.
The 2022 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA), on loan from the Grafton Regional Gallery, and Kevin Mitchell's Jewels of the Beetle World, are both on exhibition until March 18.
JADA is a biennial award that celebrates contemporary drawing, and is Grafton Regional Gallery's flagship art prize. It is one of Australia's most prestigious regional drawing prizes, with a first prize of $35,000.
Jewels of the Beetle World is a photography exhibition by Kevin Mitchell. The exhibition presents examples of a single family of beetle - the Coleoptera buprestidae, commonly called "jewel beetles".
Photographer Julie Slavin was present at the opening of the exhibitions.
Manning Regional Art Gallery is at 12 Macquarie Street, Taree. Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.
For more information about current and future exhibitions at Manning Regional Art Gallery visit mrag.midcoast.nsw.gov.au.
