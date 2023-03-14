For female surfers, having a baby has often meant putting aside their sport for years at a time.
That was before the Surfing Mums organisation changed everything.
As the name suggests, the group is a collective of mothers who also surf, meeting up regularly to alternate between child minding duties and catching a few waves.
Formed in November 2022 by Diamond Beach residents, Khali Vincent and Vanessa Lima Sarmento, the Hallidays Point Surfing Mums group is a part of the Surfing Mums Australia national body that brings together mothers to enjoy the sport they love in a supportive environment that helps care for their children.
The group works on a 'buddy system' where mums (or designated carers) pair up with another member and nominate who will surf or watch the kids first. Each participant has an hour of beach time, then switches roles to look after the children while their swap partner surfs.
It's amazing to be in the water but to stand up on the surfboard is a unique experience that everyone should try - it's healing for sure- Hallidays Point Surfing Mums co-ordinator, Vanessa Lima Sarmento
Despite the group's name, membership is also open to dads, aunties or uncles, grandparents or carers.
Not only that, but surfing is not a prerequisite for inclusion. It is open to anyone with a child or children who want to just engage with the beach lifestyle.
Like the other mothers involved, the group has allowed Vanessa to continue enjoying the sport she loves which may not have been the case otherwise.
With more than 20 years surfing experience she also is a tertiary qualified physical education instructor, a qualified surf coach, as well as a martial arts and swim instructor.
All of which may explain how she was able to keep active well into her pregnancy.
"I actually surfed until I was eight months (pregnant); I stopped about two or three weeks before the birth, but that was only because I got COVID and I had to stop," Vanessa said.
"When I got pregnant I modified my exercise but the things I didn't stop were surfing and swimming."
While the group provides an excellent avenue for mums wanting to keep fit and active, it also provides a social support network that helps offset some of the stress that is part of being a parent.
Something Khali appreciates due to living away from her extended family since moving to the Mid Coast region.
"It's good for your mental health, I think that's the main thing, just to have some time to yourself, particularly because we don't really have any family up here," Kharli said.
"It's hard because you can't just drop your kids off at your parents' house or aunties, uncles."
A Deacon University study published in 2023 has documented the positive effect surfing can have on a person's mental health, with benefits ranging from improving self-esteem and reducing social isolation to treating depression and other mental disorders.
Benefits to mental health are thought to arise through an increased sense of social connection, respite from the day-to-day stress, the reduction of stress hormones and the release of mood-elevating neurotransmitters, as well as exercising in a natural environment, in particular 'blue spaces' (on or near water).
All this reinforces Surfing Mums as a positive avenue for mums and carers looking to maintain or recover their fitness while engaging with other likeminded soul surfers.
"It's amazing to be in the water but to stand up on the surfboard is a unique experience that everyone should try - it's a healing for sure," Vanessa said.
Anyone interested in joining can do so through the Surfing Mums Australia website and follow the links to the Hallidays Point group via: surfingmums.com/how-it-works/find-a-surfing-mums-group-near-you/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.