Letter: Neglect of Taree roads

I am writing to express my deep concern about the state of the streets in Taree since the recent council amalgamation.
I have noticed that the roads and gutters are becoming increasingly neglected, with weeds growing unchecked and the lines on the road fading away completely.
As a local resident, I believe that it is the responsibility of the council to ensure that the streets of Taree are properly maintained. I am particularly concerned about the growing weeds in the gutters and on traffic islands making the streets look unkempt and unsightly.
Another concern that also poses a hazard to pedestrians and motorists is fading road lines making it difficult for drivers to navigate safely, especially in poor weather conditions or at night.
I am left wondering where our rates are going if they are not being used to maintain our streets. As a community, we rely on our local council to provide basic services such as road maintenance, and it is disheartening to see that this is not happening.
I urge the council to take action to address these issues and ensure that the streets of Taree are properly maintained. I believe that this is an essential responsibility of local government and one that we as residents have a right to expect. This simple maintenance was always kept up prior to amalgamation and our town looked in a manner we could be proud of.
M Schofield
Taree
