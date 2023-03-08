Manning River Times
Wrigley Park Taree complex venue for NSW doubles pickleball tournament

Updated March 8 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 2:00pm
Gold or silver pickleball winners from the recently completed league, Kerry-Anne Casserley, Dave Casserley, Jenny Stockdale, Belinda Bridgeman, Greg Fletcher, Paul Boniface.

HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club will conduct a NSW regional doubles tournament at the Wrigley Park complex on May 20/21.

