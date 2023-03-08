HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club will conduct a NSW regional doubles tournament at the Wrigley Park complex on May 20/21.
This is expected to attract more than 150 players.
The Wrigley Park complex was opened last year. On Mondays between 5pm and 7pm the club holds come and try events there and numbers are increasing.
A second pickleball league held on Sunday mornings at Wrigley Park has just been completed.
The league allows players to compete at a level against their peers, allowing them to move up or down in a group thus making it very competitive.
"This is excellent way to hone skills before a tournament and our club members will be will be attending many this year starting with the Clever Care Now NSW Open,'' a club spokesman indicated.
Pickleball, a cross between badminton, ping pong and tennis, is said to be the fastest growing sport in the work. The game has no age barrier and is played by those who have had knee and hip replacements.
In just 18 months the Hallidays Point club has has grown from 14 to 76 members with an average age of 66.
