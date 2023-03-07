Tuncurry Plaza listed for sale

Tuncurry Plaza, which has sat empty for the good part of a decade, has been listed for sale through Colliers, Newcastle.
The 4790 square metre site, at the northern end of Tuncurry's Manning Street, was expected to fetch about $4.5 million.
"We are continuing to experience strong inquiry for assets located in the Mid North Coast region," co-agent, Luke Rutledge said.
"Off the back of the MidCoast Council portfolio there is significant unplaced investment and development capital looking to deploy in strong performing regional hubs such as the Mid North Coast," Mr Rutledge said.
The two-storey property is being advertised as a reposition or development opportunity.
The construction of Woolworths Tuncurry in late 2012 and the closure of Bi-Lo in June 2013, spelt the death knell for the majority of businesses located in the property.
Many either closed down or re-located to Forster.
Former Forster Tuncurry Shoe Repairs owner Dennis Valentine said at the time he knew he would have to relocate as soon as Woolworths went in," Dennis said.
"There is only enough traffic in Tuncurry for one supermarket. Everyone knew it, council knew it, and they went ahead anyway. This is the result."
In more recent times, Great Lakes Pharmacy relocated to the southern end of Manning Street, and Seachanges Op Show moved across the road.
Tuncurry Plaza plaque claims the centre was opened by former Great Lakes Council mayor, John Chadban in 1996
But, there is a suggestion it was much earlier and this opening signified the an opening of a major renovation.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
