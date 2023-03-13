The team at Taree PCYC will be jumping for more than just joy throughout March when they take on the annual Star Jump Challenge fundraiser.
Beginning in 2021, the Star Jump Challenge is one of the biggest fundraising events for PCYC across NSW and provides much of the financial support required for the organisation's many programs.
This year they have set a target of $10,000 for the club, every cent of which goes towards helping empower young people to reach their potential through police and community partnerships.
It helps in ending truancy, anti-social behavior, it helps kids getting fit, getting active, It helps them enjoy community programs and activities and it gives them a purpose- Taree PCYC club manager, Donna Lumantas-Hooke
Being a charity, PCYC isn't funded by any government organisation, including the police force, making their fundraising events essential for carrying on the support they provide in the community.
As Taree PCYC club manager, Donna Lumantas-Hooke points out, although the club's activities are centred around programs for the young, the work done by the organisation provides benefits for the community as a whole.
"Supporting the PCYC and the programs that we run benefits the whole community as these programs help kids, indigenous and non-Indigenous, in all aspects," Donna said.
"It helps in ending truancy, anti-social behavior, it helps kids getting fit, getting active, It helps them enjoy community programs and activities and it gives them a purpose.
"So it's not just about supporting the PCYC, it's actually really supporting the kids which gives the whole community a benefit."
With 250 - 300 participants from the Taree club involved in this year's challenge, they're sure to make a positive impact in raising much needed funding.
Which is not to say they are the only ones eligible for the fundraiser. The challenge is open to anyone who wants to help kids while getting fit themselves. Not only that, but you'll be helping kids get back and stay on the right track.
Anyone interested in helping out can sign up by going to the Taree PCYC fundraiser page or via their facebook page
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.