MidCoast Council granted more than $1 million for Koala Safe Spaces Program.

Updated April 13 2023 - 11:53am, first published March 7 2023 - 10:00am
The Koala Safe Spaces Program will begin with an effort to learn more about our local koalas. Picture by Peter Goonan
MidCoast Council has secured more than $1 million from the NSW government as part of the NSW Koala Strategy.

