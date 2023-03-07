Five years ago, the Art and Soul art therapy group in Wingham started with only five members.
On Sunday, March 5, the group, now with 23 members on the books, celebrated their ongoing longevity and growth in an atmosphere of camaraderie and support.
It was an emotional event for Jillian Oliver (who co-founded the group with artist Ron Hindmarsh), who likened the group to her "baby".
Related: Music group stops stinking thinking
"I'm really, really proud of what we've achieved and the benefits that it has, not just for these guys, but also for myself. It really helps me to know that I've still got something that I can offer as well," Jillian said.
Art and Soul was created as a creative outlet and social group for serving or retired military and emergency service personnel, who suffer from anxiety, depression or PTSD as a result of their service.
The group meets weekly at the Art and Soul Gallery in Isabella Street, Wingham, with the art works on sale to the public.
The birthday celebrations were aptly held at the gallery, with family and friends, and a troop of guests from local community and service organisations.
Representatives of the Wingham RSL Sub-branch committee, the St Matthew's Anglican Church committee, Wingham Rotary Club, Fire and Rescue, Manning Great Lakes Police District, and the Masonic Lodges in Wingham and Taree, were there to help the group celebrate, as were MidCoast councillor Kathryn Bell and Nationals candidate for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson.
Taking out the honour of travelling the furthest to come to the party was retired platoon sergeant Peter Rudland, ambassador for RSL Australia, who lives in Tweed Heads.
"We had a little presentation to give him, obviously appreciating the effort he made to come down," Jillian said.
"He was absolutely thrilled."
Wingham Services club gifted Art and Soul with food for the event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.