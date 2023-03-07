Manning River Times
Photos

Manning Magic playing in Viking Challenge | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
GREAT Lakes Vikings Football Club officials will speak with the Northern NSW Federation and Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) before determining the date for next year's Viking Challenge.

