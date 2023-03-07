GREAT Lakes Vikings Football Club officials will speak with the Northern NSW Federation and Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) before determining the date for next year's Viking Challenge.
The challenge returned this year after being washed out in 2022, with 166 teams descending on the North Tuncurry complex for two days of six-a-side football.
However, event co-ordinator Pete Flower said the decision by Northern NSW to start the various women's premier league competitions a week earlier this year cost the competition at least 10 sides.
The premier league kicked off last Sunday.
"We're hoping they'll put the start of the premier leagues back to where it used to be,'' Pete said.
He added that the first weekend in March was preferable for the club to run the challenge.
Teams travelled from Dubbo, Kingscliff along with Sydney, the Central Coast, Newcastle and throughout the Football MNC zone for the challenge.
The majority have indicated they'll be back in 2024.
"Everything ran smoothly and there was some great football played over the two days,'' Pete said.
Forster-Tuncurry side, Benders With The Boys won the open men's division for the third successive year.
The side is made up of players from Great Lakes United and Southern United clubs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.