Michael Mulholland to start Reward Seeker and Sea of Flames in the Hannam Vale Cup

By Greg Prichard
March 6 2023 - 3:00pm
Aaron Bulloch will ride Sea Of Flames for Dubbo trainer Michael Mulholland in Tuesday's Hannam Vale Cup at Taree.

DUBBO trainer Michael Mulholland is making the long trek to Taree for the first time for Tuesday's race meeting and he's got the right horses to make the trip worthwhile.

