DUBBO trainer Michael Mulholland is making the long trek to Taree for the first time for Tuesday's race meeting and he's got the right horses to make the trip worthwhile.
Mulholland will start two of his best-performed horses - Reward Seeker and Sea Of Flames - in the $30,000 Cross Family Como Dairy Hannam Vale Cup over 1609 metres.
And when either of these two horses are contesting country cups their records make you sit up and take notice.
Eight-year-old gelding Reward Seeker returned to his best form to win the Quirindi Cup over 1600 metres at his most recent start on February 17.
It was his first win in 23 months and continued his history of doing well in country cups.
Reward Seeker won the Orange Cup in 2020 and the Wellington Cup in 2021 and was second in the Forbes Cup and Dubbo Cup, both in 2021.
I do know the track at Taree provides a great cushion. Sea Of Flames loves the soft five sort of tracks, but even if it's a good four it should be fine for him there- Trainer Michael Mulholland
Sea Of Flames won the Cowra Cup over 1600 metres at Orange two starts back, on January 15, before finishing eighth behind his stablemate in the Quirindi Cup.
But Mulholland says there were excuses for Sea Of Flames's run at Quirindi and added that, while he liked the chances of both horses at Taree, if he had to pick between the pair he'd go for Sea Of Flames.
"The apprentice jockey got a bit lost on him at Quirindi," Mulholland said. "He got out wide and was five and six wide the entire journey. Aaron Bullock's on him this time and I reckon he'll bounce back. I'm certainly expecting a lot better performance from him.
"Both he and Reward Seeker should go well and be in the finish, but it wouldn't surprise me if Sea Of Flames beats my other one, especially over a mile.
"I do know the track at Taree provides a great cushion. Sea Of Flames loves the soft five sort of tracks, but even if it's a good four it should be fine for him there.
"Reward Seeker, whether it's good or soft doesn't really matter. He's the soundest he's been for a long time and he's ticking over well.
"This was the only cup meeting I could find to put these two horses in. First time I've been to Taree and hopefully the results will be good and I'll be keen to come back."
Mulholland also has Mountain Brook and Rubiland in the Royal Hotel Class 1 Handicap over 1408 metres.
"Kris Lees has got a couple in that race which will be hard to beat, but mine have both got a chance," he said. "They'll both go there quite well in themselves."
PORT Macquarie trainer Paul Shailer hopes that now Ugly Nicos has got that winning feeling again he likes it and wants to keep on doing it at Taree on Tuesday.
The five-year-old gelding will contest the Budgeree Holsteins Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1308 metres at Taree on Tuesday coming off a victory in a Class 1 race over 1400 metres at Armidale on February 20.
Ugly Nicos broke through for his maiden win in March, 2021, at Goulburn for his then trainer David Pfieffer. Shailer has only had him for his last six starts and that included three seconds before his last-start win, which was his second in 10 career starts.
"It was obviously good to get a win with him at Armidale," Shailer said. "The field lacked a little bit of depth, but he might be a horse that gains a bit of confidence from it. He looks fantastic and he'll give a good account of himself at Taree. He looks well placed.
"The 1300 suits him down to the ground. At Armidale in the 1400 he still wanted to overdo it a little bit through the middle stages, so I think if they run along over 1300 he should be midfield or a pair worse and settled into a nice rhythm and be strong late."
Ben Looker will ride Ugly Nicos after Aaron Bullock had the reins at Armidale. Bullock will ride the topweight in the same race, Oakfield Storm, for Wyong trainer Kristen Buchanan.
