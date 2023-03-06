Manning River Times
Peter Elzer walking from Melbourne to Seventeen Seventy

RK
By Rick Kernick
March 7 2023 - 4:00am
Peter Elzer is waling 2023 kilometres in a journey across three states to raise awareness about racism. Photo Scott Calvin

Peter Elzer was never comfortable around racist jokes and comments, but for the rugby league tragic, a casual remark made during a gathering was the last straw.

