A 5-0 loss to Adamstown Rosebuds wasn't the statement captain-coach Emma Stanbury wanted Mid Coast to make in the opening round of Herald Women's Premier League football played at Taree.
However, Stanbury maintains the score isn't a real reflection of the contest.
"It was a game of momentum. They took their opportunities when they had the momentum. We didn't,'' Stanbury said.
"It comes down to experience. We're a young group and there are lots of lessons to learn. And my players are eager to learn.
"There are things that are fixable and that's a positive.''
Rosebuds led 2-0 at the break.
"I tried to get the girls to understand that the game wasn't over. But one minute into the second half, Courtney Anderson, who originally signed (for Mid Coast), scored a goal,'' Stanbury said.
"I saw the girls heads drop. I'll emphasise this week at training that when those moments happen, you have to maintain belief.''
Sarah King at right wing was the Middies player of the match.
"She was fantastic, she didn't stop working and had an amazing attitude,'' Stanbury said.
Mid Coast suffered an early blow when a Marissa Masterantonio was replaced after sustaining a head knock in the opening 20 minutes.
"It was a physical match," Stanbury said, adding that comments from the sideline left the girls a little bit rattled. "But that's what I have to talk to the girls about - you're going to get that. It's actually a compliment to us - because if we weren't a threat, they wouldn't be trying to get into our heads.''
The Middies will be on the road to Newcastle next weekend to play Broadmeadow Magic, and Stanbury expects to be among the front runners this season.
"Regardless of the score lines in the first couple of weeks, we're going to be good,'' Stanbury promised.
"If not this season then next season. It's a building program.
"These girls are all eager. They all want to be footballers. That's what makes my job so great.''
This was also Stanbury's first game in the league. She previously played A-League Women with Adelaide United, Canberra and Newcastle.
"I think the difference is the level of training the girls get,'' she said.
"You can see there's girls who could be in the A-League, but they only train two times a week and that's not enough to become a professional footballer.''
