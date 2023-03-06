Manning River Times
Photos

Old Bar plays Central Newcastle in rugby league trial | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated March 6 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KURT Lewis threw a scare into the Old Bar camp when it looked as though he had aggravated a shoulder injury midway through the rugby league trial against Central Newcastle played in sweltering conditions at Old Bar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.