KURT Lewis threw a scare into the Old Bar camp when it looked as though he had aggravated a shoulder injury midway through the rugby league trial against Central Newcastle played in sweltering conditions at Old Bar.
Lewis damaged the shoulder in last year's major semi-final. He came on as a replacement in the grand final, but was in obvious discomfort.
However, Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry assured that Lewis hadn't damaged the shoulder again. In fact, Henry said, Lewis hurt his hand.
"But it's nothing to worry about - he finished the game, so he's okay,'' Henry said.
Henry added that Lewis was one of Old Bar's best in the game. Central Newcastle took home the Joel Dark Trophy when beating the Pirates by a try. This was the first in what will be an annual match between the clubs.
"Kurt led by example down that left edge. He was really good,'' Henry said.
A newcomer, left centre Mitch Hickey was another Pirate to impress.
"He looks as though he'll be a good pickup for us,'' Henry said.
Henry added the Pirates had up to 12 players out of action for varying reasons and said it was a good hit out against strong opposition.
"We started really well and that was pleasing - to get on the front foot against a Newcastle side.''
Will Clarke in the forwards worked hard, while Jordan Worboys did some clever things at halfback.
Henry said the Pirates made it through the game with no real injury problems.
"Just a couple of niggles - nothing that will keep anyone out of the start of the season,'' he said.
The Pirates will play Muswellbrook at Old Bar in a fortnight before heading to Byron Bay at the end of the month to take on Todd Carney's Byron Bay Devils. Old Bar open the season against Wauchope at Wauchope on Saturday, 29.
