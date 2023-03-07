Manning River Times
Third race in mountain bike trifecta series at Kiwarrak forest | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated March 7 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:00pm
MANNING Great Lakes Tip Riders hope to stage another three race mountain bike trifecta series on the Kiwarrak trails in 2024.

