MANNING Great Lakes Tip Riders hope to stage another three race mountain bike trifecta series on the Kiwarrak trails in 2024.
However, the club's event coordinator, Bruce Pain, said this could be dependent on securing State government funding.
The club gained a grant under the NSW government's Reconnecting NSW scheme for this year's inaugural series that concluded last Saturday.
"That helped pay for most of the infrastructure,'' Mr Pain explained.
"We would like to go ahead again next year, possibly running the three races in February, March and April.''
This year's event was run January, February, March. Mr Pain said conditions were 'hot and dusty' for the final race last Saturday.
Despite this the race, which was also round two of the NSW series, drew the biggest field, with 70 riders taking on the club's new 6km racing loop. The opening two races attracted 50 riders.
Manning-Great Lakes Tip Riders Club members performed exceptionally over the three races. Dean Brame was the overall winner, taking line honours in all three events when winning the masters men (over 40s),
Other Tip Riders to win their division were Lewis Worth (under 16s), Bruce Pain (e-bike), Sarah Nixon (open women), Thomas Worth (open men) and Charlie Kennett (super masters).
Brame made it a clean sweep of the championship when recording the fastest time last Saturday.
Next major event at the Kiwarrak Forest Mountain Bike Park will be the 6 hour race on Sunday, September 24. However, club races will also be conducted before then.
