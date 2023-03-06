GREAT Lakes and Taree United will contest the Manning T1 cricket grand final at Chatham Park next Saturday.
This follows Great Lakes stunning one run win over Wingham in the final played at Tuncurry. Great Lakes captain Ryan Clarke won the toss and elected to bat, his side making a moderate 8/137.
Wingham, on the back of another great innings by Ben Cole who made 59, were on track to overhaul the total at 7/127. However, they lost 3/9 to fall one short, with Will Elliott snaring two of the wickets, while Drew Townsend trapped Mick Stinson in front to claim the last. Stinson made 16.
"To be honest there were three or four questionable LBWs,'' Wingham captain Dave Rees said.
"In the end that cost us the game. Ryan Smoothy has a nice bruise on his hip and he's 6 foot 3 - that one was hard to take. But Great Lakes played really well to get us in that position.''
Rees said Cole batted 'unreal.'
"He's had a stellar year and he's carried us,'' Rees added.
Rees described the wicket as 'tacky' and said bowling first wasn't the worst option.
Great Lakes openers Liam Simpson and Dean Bensch put on 25. Simpson contributed 19 before he became Brendan Labutis-Mays first wicket. From there the innings stumbled and the Dolphins crashed to be 6/86. Blake Clarke and Will Elliott combined for what turned out to be an invaluable 30 run partnership before Clarke was bowled by Smoothy for 24, the top score.
Rees claimed Elliott soon after for 14, however, Ishan Thapa Magar (12) and Riley Webster (4) took the score to 137.
Labutis-Mays finished with 3/14 from 5 while Rees took 2/24. Steve Allwood went wicketless but his eight overs cost just 13 runs and according to Rees 'bowled really well.'
Jaimee-Lee Woolfe took her 20th wicket for the season, to give her more reason to celebrate her 18th birthday.
Wingham's reply started badly with gun batters Ben Scowen (4) and Michael Rees (0) in the sheds with just 16 on the board. Elliott and Troy Sands were the successful bowlers. The situation became dire when Wingham stumbled to be 5/51, however, Cole teamed with Ryan McDermott to take the score to 6/106. Cole was then trapped in front by Blake Clarke for 59 (four boundaries) and that sparked another collapse. Crucially, McDermott was run out for a patient 19 from 40 balls, leaving Wingham seven down for 127.
Labutis-Mays joined Mick Stinson with the score at 9/132. They took the score to 136 before Stinson was adjudged to be in front of the wicket for 16 and Wingham one shy of the required total.
Elliott with 3/29 and Clarke, 3/22 were the most successful bowlers while Sands finished with 2/20.
