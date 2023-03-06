Manning River Times
Photos

Great Lakes defeat Wingham in a thriller | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated March 6 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 11:00am
GREAT Lakes and Taree United will contest the Manning T1 cricket grand final at Chatham Park next Saturday.

