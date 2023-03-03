The sense of community and warmth enveloped all gathered at Taree Public School for the unveiling of a mural painted by the Biripi Women's Group.
A small official ceremony was held recently to celebrate the completion of the mural on the outside of the Niingalbaa Space at the school, and what the mural represents to the women who painted it.
Aunty Leapy Morcombe welcomed the small crowd to Country.
"Today is special because it's here in our own country, Biripi country," Aunty Leapy said.
"They put a lot of heart and soul in this work. And I really commend you all for doing it," she said, turning to address the women.
The mural features a family of sharks (the totem animal of the Biripi people), mother, baby and father, swimming through the waters of life.
"The background (of dots and circles) represents lessons learned as individuals and together as a family. As they travel through the purple dot and larger sections. It shows their relationship with community and finding their place to support each other and the wider community," Chantel Donovan explained.
Keisha Mitchell, Biripi woman and Biripi Medical Centre Aboriginal health worker, explained that for her, "it represents community and having that strength and support around us all the time."
"I especially want to give my appreciation to the women and everyone involved with putting this mural together," Keisha said.
"Their dedication and endless hours they have put into this mural has definitely not gone unnoticed.
"Being part of something so special, especially with this group and doing this mural, it has been such an honour."
Keisha is one of the workers who comes together with the Biripi Women's Group once a week to do culturally appropriate activities such as painting and weaving, go on occasional day outings, and have visits from other services.
The aim of the group is to better the individual members' social and emotional wellbeing.
The mural was designed by Biripi artist Nathan Maher in collaboration with the women's group.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
