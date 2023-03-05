Manning River Times
Councillors vote to workshop the 200-page document before public exhibition

Updated March 6 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 10:00am
Open spaces document deferred

Members of the community will have to wait a little while longer before they can get an insight into the draft Open Space and Recreation Strategy 2023-35 after councillors voted in favour of deferring its exhibition and workshopping the document in coming weeks.

