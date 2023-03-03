Black Head Surf Club's golden summer of competition

AS the name explains, the raison d'etre for surf lifesaving clubs is to keep beach goers safe in the surf.
From September to April surf club members volunteer their time to patrol beaches. There are six clubs in the Lower North Coast Branch - Pacific Palms, Cape Hawke, based at Forster's One Mile Beach, Forster, Black Head, Taree Old Bar and Crowdy Head. The LNC branch is the smallest in NSW.
Sydney's iconic Bondi SLSC was the first formed in Australia, way back in 1907. Black Head was the first club formed in this area, in 1925.
It's not all about patrolling beaches, though. There's also competition between the clubs at branch, country, state and national levels.
Black Head has enjoyed a golden summer. Energetic coach Marty Cowper, who hails from Sydney's northern beaches, has done a remarkable job with Black Head's relatively small team. At the state age titles held at North Steyne last weekend Black Head finished 27th on the pointscore from 137 clubs. They were the third best performed country club. This, from a squad of just 14.
In all probability this would be the best performance by a LNC club at state. Black Head was also eighth in the country championships held at One Mile in January while the club dominated the branch championships back in November.
The competitors get a well earned break now before starting preparations for season 2023/24 in July.
It's been a huge effort by the club. And it's also been a huge effort by our lifesavers from all clubs. They'll be on the beach again this weekend, regardless of the weather conditions.
Well done to all.
Mick McDonald
Acting editor
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
