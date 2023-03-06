Manning River Times
MidCoast Council partners with Little Blue Dinosaur on child safety

Updated March 6 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 11:30am
An innovative new pilot program evaluating child pedestrian safety around local childcare centres has been launched by MidCoast Council in cooperation with the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation and the University of NSW.

