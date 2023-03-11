HAYDEN Nelson hopes experience he gained racing at night in a series conducted by St George Motorcycle Club in December/January will be beneficial in the second round of the Australian Supersport Championship at the Sydney Motorsport Park.
The second round, on March 24/25, will feature day/night racing in what will be a first for the series.
Nelson, 15, is in his rookie year in the 600 championship, stepping up from the 300 Supersport where he raced in 2022.
He is the second youngest rider in the 600 Supersport field by a matter of months.
He contested the St George series, where racing was also conducted under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park, to get accustomed to his new Yamaha bike and also get a taste of night racing.
He finished third overall in the event where a host of internationally-based riders were also involved.
Nelson made a promising start to the 600 Supersport at Phillip Island and now sits in 12th place on the leaderboard on 25 points, despite having a DNF in the second race.
He was the fastest of the rookie riders over the weekend, with racing held in changeable weather conditions.
Nelson sits on 25 points. The series leader, fellow Yamaha rider Ty Lunch, has 54. He is clear of Harrison Voight on 51.
Nelson qualified 13th on the grid and finished 13th in the first race.
Nelson had moved up to fourth position in the second race.
However, he crashed out after his bike had a mechanical failure when the suspension dropped and locked the rear wheel.
It was estimated Nelson was travelling at 180kph at the time.
"He was okay, he wears an inflatable airbag inside his suit. When he crashed the sensors in it deployed,'' his dad, Craig said.
"It turned out to be a really good kit.''
Undeterred and uninjured, Nelson claimed fourth place in the next race held the following day. In the last lap he clocked the fastest time in the race by riders using wet tyres.
There was rain just before the start of the event.
There has been an on-going issue with the rear-end of the bike, although it is expected this will be corrected in time for the second round.
The championship is conducted over six rounds.
