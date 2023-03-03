A decade is a long time for anyone, but for Diane McMurtrie the last 10 years have been an endless battle of overcoming grief and making sense of her life since the death of her daughter, Hannah.
In the late afternoon of March 15, 2013, Hannah McMurtrie was involved in a head-on collision while driving on the Gloucester road near the Mount George turnoff.
It was an event that continues to haunt Diane, husband Graeme and their family to this day.
Despite this, the McMurtries have been able to create something positive and lasting through the creation of the Hannah's Blue Butterflies foundation, set up to commemorate their daughter's life while providing a platform to inform and educate driver safety.
"Being raw and honest and open allows us to be genuine in our message to others," Diane said.
"Our mission with Hannah's Blue Butterflies is to change driving behaviours and to educate and make them aware."
Their campaign for safer driving has seen the McMurtries become NSW Towards Zero ambassadors and also partnering with the PCYC as presenters in their Traffic Offenders Intervention (TOIP) program.
They talk to HSC students, assist in Rotary RYDA programs, engage in public speaking at events, First Responders education and partner with the MidCoast Council supporting road safety initiatives.
It is a hectic schedule, made worse by Diane's health issues after she suffered a stroke that limits her activity level.
While speeding remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle accidents at 41 per cent of fatalities and 24 per cent of serious injuries according to figures compiled by Transport for NSW, the distraction caused through the use of mobile phones while driving is presenting an ever increasing risk to drivers, other road users, and pedestrians.
With more than 1100 people dying on Australian roads in the past year, questions remain as to the effectiveness of current driver education programs.
"We have to go back to the 1970s and 1980s commercials, those horrific in-your-face campaigns of kids dead in cars," Diane said.
"It's the attitude that 'it's never going to happen to me'.
"Graeme and I never thought it would happen to us until we had an officer standing in front of me telling me 'I'm very sorry Mrs McMurtrie but Hannah has been killed in a fatal road crash'."
