Taree parents spreading the message of driver safety

By Rick Kernick
March 3 2023 - 5:00pm
Following Hannah McMurtrie's fatal car crash her parents are advocating for safer driving through the Hannah's Blue Butterflies foundation. Photo supplied.

A decade is a long time for anyone, but for Diane McMurtrie the last 10 years have been an endless battle of overcoming grief and making sense of her life since the death of her daughter, Hannah.

Local News

