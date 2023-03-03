BATTING problems plagued Great Lakes in the last month of the Manning T1 cricket competition-proper and they'll have to be rectified if they are to beat Wingham in Saturday's final at Tuncurry.
Winner will play minor premiers and defending premiers, Taree United in the March 11 grand final at Chatham Park.
Great Lakes made 99 and 98 in their last two innings when batting first, both times against Taree United. The Dolphins lost both encounters.
Wingham had batting problems during the season, but with Ben Scowen and Michael Rees both expected to play tomorrow along with the in-form Ben Cole they will have a formidable top order.
Scowen was unbeaten on 48 in the minor semi-final last Saturday against Gloucester when Wingham won by eight wickets.
Taree United captain Josh Ferris favours Great Lakes, but said the sides appeared evenly matched.
"If Great Lakes score 150 plus, then they should win,'' he said.
