Manning River Times

Batting problems plague Great Lakes

March 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham's Ben Scowen scored an unbeaten 48 in the minor semi-final.

BATTING problems plagued Great Lakes in the last month of the Manning T1 cricket competition-proper and they'll have to be rectified if they are to beat Wingham in Saturday's final at Tuncurry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.