First sod turned on Old Bar ambulance station

Updated March 2 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Artist's impression of the new Old Bar ambulance station. Picture supplied

The Old Bar community is another step closer to an ambulance station with the turning of first sod to mark the start of construction on Old Bar Road on Thursday, March 2.

Local News

