First sod turned on Old Bar ambulance station

The Old Bar community is another step closer to an ambulance station with the turning of first sod to mark the start of construction on Old Bar Road on Thursday, March 2.
The station will include internal parking for up to four emergency ambulance vehicles, relief accommodation, administration and office areas, staff amenities, logistics and storage areas, an internal wash bay and staff parking.
Nationals Upper House MLC Scott Barrett, who helped mark today's milestone, said Old Bar Ambulance Station is due for completion in coming months, with construction company AW Edwards undertaking construction.
Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said the event marks a significant milestone in delivering a new ambulance station for the Old Bar community.
"Our local paramedics need and deserve the best possible workplace for emergency medical care, and this new ambulance station will make a real difference to their working environment," Mr Bromhead said.
