Six figure funding for Taree Showground

The pre-election cash splash by the NSW Coalition government continues with the announcement of funding for Taree Showground.
An amount of $158,000 has been granted to replace a dilapidated shed.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the replacement will provide a new venue for showground users including school camps, markets and other community events.
"The new shed will also enable the showground to be a base for emergency services and shelter residents and animals during a natural disaster.
"Showgrounds are multi-use facilities at the heart of local communities and are used for everything from agricultural shows, rodeos and horse clubs to festivals, caravans and camping, and sport and recreation events," Mr Anderson said.
"Investing in showgrounds improves the safety, use and condition of local infrastructure while stimulating regional economies with work for trades and suppliers."
Taree Showground is a community asset owned in trust by Manning River Agricultural and Horticultural Society. The society is managing the upgrade with funding from Crown Lands.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.