Outside catches on the improve

OUTSIDE anglers enjoyed better results this week.
Snapper are still biting on the northern grounds with plenty of mahi mahi around the FAD and wave rider. There are heaps of bait and small bonito.
A few small black marlin are still working in close and a few mackerel have shown up as well.
Tailor are the main species caught on the beaches and around the headlands with the occasional fish going 2kgs. Bait and lures are taking fish.
In the estuary luderick and bream are the main species caught from the river wall. Yabbies are the best bait.
There are still flathead in the lower reaches of the river but the best catches are coming from upriver around mouth of the Lansdowne, around Croki and further up.
There are plenty of mullet and river gar to be caught around Wingham.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.