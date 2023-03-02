Carl Schubert has accomplished much at a relatively young age, but that isn't stopping him from thinking about how to best serve the next generation living and working on the land.
The youngest ever president of the Wingham Show Society, vice president of the Agricultural Societies Council of NSW (ASC) Next Generation, and chief steward of the Wingham Rodeo is championing the cause of agricultural shows. And he's looking for other young people like himself to get on board.
The showcase events have been recognising achievement in primary industries while promoting the economic and cultural health of small towns since 1929, a tradition that Carl is focused on keeping alive with an emerging generation.
"It's a big economic boost for a town, but it's more of a socialisation thing, a bit of a morale booster for the town, especially after what we've been through the last four to six years between COVID and drought and all that sort of stuff," Carl said.
A Dungog local by way of Mount George, the self-employed rural contractor and trade certified fitter is passionate about the role agricultural shows provide in demonstrating the role primary industry fulfills the nation's requirements, and importance of that information being passed on to all.
"Education is a big part of the ag show movement, bridging the divide between metro and rural, and giving kids an opportunity to learn where their food comes from, that eggs don't come out of supermarkets and chocolate milk doesn't come from brown cows."
Another important issue facing rural communities is the number of young people abandoning the land for metropolitan life in the major cities.
According to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, as of 2018-19, the average farmer was 58 years of age, 77 per cent of whom were male, and had 37 years of experience in farming.
This phenomenon is reflected within the agricultural show landscape, which has seen a decline in the number of young members eager to carry on the work.
"The biggest thing is retention of young people in agriculture to stay the future of it, of workers and people that are passionate about it," Carl said.
"As an organisation our membership base is from 18 to 35, and we just try to encourage young people to stay involved in the show movement.
"There are a few young people coming up but there's a big gap and we're just trying to make that succession plan and educate the next generation of show executives so that the shows can keep going."
