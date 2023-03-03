A NEW look Mid Coast Football is set to caused some surprises in this year's Herald Women's Premier League, according to captain-coach Emma Stanbury.
The Middies open the season on Sunday against Adamstown Rosebuds at the Taree Zone Field, kicking off at 4pm.
Mid Coast has struggled for the past couple of seasons, hindered by disrupted pre-seasons caused by on-going wet weather and the resulting closed fields.
However, Stanbury is confident the Middies can be a force.
The Middies played Adamstown in a trial a fortnight ago and Stanbury said that when her first grade squad played together they were more-than-competitive. This was one of three trials the squad played.
"The girls should have a lot of confidence going into Sunday after that,'' Stanbury said.
Stanbury added her side could make an early statement with a strong showing.
While they may lack experience, Stanbury said they also don't carry any scars from the last couple of difficult seasons.
"A lot of them from the 17s and I'm pretty side they made finals last year,'' she said.
"They know what it feels like to win so they are full of confidence. They have a lot of energy and tenacity. It's going to be a different look Middies this season.''
Goal scoring in the early rounds last season was a problem and Stanbury confirmed this was an area they've been working hard during the pre-season.
"Our front line looks completely different to last year. We've worked on a lot of areas, not only scoring but also defensively. I want to the girls to understand the way that I want them to play,'' she said.
RELATED: Squad shows promise says Stanbury
There's limited first grade experience in the squad, however, Stanbury said the players have shown in the three trials that they're up to the challenge.
"Both mentally and physically,'' she said.
"And also with the technical ability, so I don't think they'll be too worried about coming up against the women.''
She added a number of the younger players were given a smattering of first grade experience last season when the Middies ran into problems with injuries.
Stanbury will play centre back this week.
"I can just offer that guidance at the back and hopefully give a bit more stability there,'' she explained.
Stanbury said previously this would be something of a learning curve for her, as she doesn't know a great deal about the other sides in the league.
Eight clubs will again contest the premier league, with Mid Coast the only one not based in the Newcastle-Hunter area.
There'll be a full program of matches on Sunday at the zone field, starting at 9am with the under 13s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.