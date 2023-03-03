Manning River Times

Mid Coast Football to tackle Adamstown in opening round of Herald Women's Premier League

By Mick McDonald
March 3 2023 - 1:00pm
Mid Coast captain-coach, Emma Stanbury will play centre back in the clash against Adamstown Rosebuds at the Taree Zone Field on Sunday.

A NEW look Mid Coast Football is set to caused some surprises in this year's Herald Women's Premier League, according to captain-coach Emma Stanbury.

