Medal winning Paralympian Ellie Cole OAM visiting Taree for International Women's Day 2023

Updated March 1 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:00pm
Paralympian Ellie Cole poses for a portrait after returning from Glasgow. Picture by Geoff Jones

Paralympian Ellie Cole OAM is visiting the Manning Valley at the invitation of the Rotary Club of Taree On Manning, as the key note speaker for an International Women's Day Luncheon to be held at Club Old Bar.

