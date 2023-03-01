Paralympian Ellie Cole OAM is visiting the Manning Valley at the invitation of the Rotary Club of Taree On Manning, as the key note speaker for an International Women's Day Luncheon to be held at Club Old Bar.
Two years ago at the Tokyo Paralympics, Ellie Cole became Australia's most decorated female Paralympian, with a haul of 17 medals from four Games.
Ellie began competitive swimming in 2003, at just 12 years of age.
This year's International Women's Day theme, as set by Rotary International president Jennifer Jones, is "Equity, Diversity, Inclusion".
Also in the news: What issues matter the most to you?
"These themes are close to my heart and reflect the Rotary Club values that we all aim to live by, and I am truly excited to have attracted Ellie to town for this event," Rotary Club of Taree on Manning president, Julie-Ann Booth said.
"We have incredible women right here in our own community and our panel session on the day ensures their voices and stories are added to further embellish Ellie's message. These women all have more to their stories than their career titles indicate, and that is at the core of International Women's Day, to celebrate success over adversity."
The panel session will be hosted by Julie-Ann Booth and she will throw questions from the floor to Rachel Piercy (director of Manning Regional Art Gallery), Rhonda Futterleib (managing director Essential Tax and Accounting Services), Dr Alison McIntosh (chair of Taree Universities Campus) and Narelle Campbell (station leader of all four Antarctic stations). MC for the day is Megan Lewis of The Resolution Network.
Although International Women's Day is celebrated on Wednesday, March 8, the Rotary function is being held at Club Old Bar on Saturday. March 11.
The luncheon commences at 11.30am and tickets include champagne and canapes on arrival and a two course lunch with table wine provided by sponsors. Tickets are $80 per person with seating of tables of 10, and cut off date for bookings is Tuesday, March 7.
"You don't need to book as a group of 10, single and tickets of two or three are welcome, and will add to the inclusive feel of the day when you get to know others you are seated with," Julie-Ann said.
To book tickets for the International Womens Day Luncheon with Ellie Cole, go to cluboldbar.com.au/international-womens-day-luncheon.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.