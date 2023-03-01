Labor candidate for Port Macquarie to visit Harrington

Labor's candidate for the seat of Port Macquarie, Keith McMullen, will be visiting Harrington to take questions and listen to the issues that local people care about.
Mr McMullen will be at the Harrington Hotel on Saturday, March 4 from 3pm and has invited locals to come along to discuss a range of issues.
"Local issues include health, education and homelessness, and the rising cost of living - and Labor has policies ready to implement on all these things," Mr McMullen said.
"We must manage local growth and development to keep our area's unique lifestyle."
Mr McMullen was born and raised in Port Macquarie and is well known for his books and his role in the Surfing Museum.
He is one of three candidates seen as frontrunners for the seat of Port Macquarie, along with incumbent Leslie Williams (NSW Liberal Party), and mayor Peta Pinson (NSW Nationals).
No booking is required for the event which has been chosen to allow the people of Harrington to meet Mr McMullen in a welcome and neutral space.
