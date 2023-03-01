Manning River Times
Labor candidate for Port Macquarie Keith McMullen to visit Harrington for discussion with voters

March 1 2023 - 6:00pm
Labor candidate for Port Macquarie to visit Harrington

Labor's candidate for the seat of Port Macquarie, Keith McMullen, will be visiting Harrington to take questions and listen to the issues that local people care about.

