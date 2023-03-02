News from the Lansdowne Valley

Last Saturday, February 25, before the planned Lansdowne Community Hall Twilight Market, we had a visit from the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway who had a special announcement to make.
On top of the monies that has been promised to MidCoast Council for upgrading of roads, extra funding will be received in the amount of $6.288 million for the Lansdowne Road Pavement Upgrade and $8.120 million for Failford Road to raise the road level and improve drainage to reduce flooding impact. These works will have to be carried out and completed within 12 months.
Tanya Thompson, the Nationals candidate for Myall Lakes, accompanied the minister to our hall and both stayed on after the announcement and talked with our community members for some time. An invitation to all candidates who were running in the next State election were invited to attend our markets and they also had an opportunity to meet with talk with members of the community.
Lansdowne Public School
The school will hold its cross country event on Wednesday, March 8 from 9.30am. Parents, carers and family members are welcome to attend to cheer the students on.
It is NAPLAN time again and it will begin at the school on Wednesday, March 15 for Years 3-5 who will participate over a number of days.
Service NSW Back to School vouchers can now be used at the school for uniform purchases. Don't forget to apply for Active Kids, Creative Kids and First Lap Swimming vouchers as well.
Before and after school care, which was to begin for the Upper Lansdowne School students who are eligible to access before and after school care at Lansdowne Public School, was to start in term one. Students who use the after school service will be transported by bus to Lansdowne Public School. Students who use the before school service will be transported by bus to Upper Lansdowne Public School, just prior to 9am, ready for school to start. The NSW Department of Education is continuing to finalise the tender process as quickly as possible, however the service will not be starting in term one, 2023. The department is aware of the importance of access to an OSHC service for our community.
Phone and internet reception
Residents in Harrington and the surrounding areas of Coopernook and Lansdowne are experiencing ongoing issues with phone reception and internet access. These issues affect more than 6000 residents and small businesses, with the population in these areas increasing dramatically with new housing developments in the area. Numerous complaints have been raised with telco carriers Telstra and Optus but to no avail. The issues continue to worsen daily. This is not acceptable. Residents are not receiving the services they are paying for and deserve. More than 200 people have signed a petition so far in only 24 hours but many more signatures are needed. Contact Kaz Trenholme from Harrington on her Facebook page for all the details.
Upper Lansdowne Playgroup
The playgroup was formed last year but it now seems that it is no longer needed. It is a shame because so much time and effort went into getting it started. They have a Facebook page to make contact for anyone who may be interested in joining.
