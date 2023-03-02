News from the Lansdowne Valley

Before and after school care, which was to begin for the Upper Lansdowne School students who are eligible to access before and after school care at Lansdowne Public School, was to start in term one. Students who use the after school service will be transported by bus to Lansdowne Public School. Students who use the before school service will be transported by bus to Upper Lansdowne Public School, just prior to 9am, ready for school to start. The NSW Department of Education is continuing to finalise the tender process as quickly as possible, however the service will not be starting in term one, 2023. The department is aware of the importance of access to an OSHC service for our community.