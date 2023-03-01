Season change
Well summer has gone and we now are into Autumn, and we hope the days will be somewhat cooler and more pleasant than we have had of late.
Historical Society
At the February meeting of the Society it was confirmed that Saturdays will again be operating at the Museum staring from this week Saturday, March 4 with opening hours from 12.30pm-3.30pm.
The Museum currently has the loan of the colourful banner depicting the John Gollan tugboat which was part of the shipping display at Wingham Museum recently. The banner, which was made by the Harrington Historical Society and loaned by Kim and Roger Stanley who publish the local community newsletter for Harrington, will remain at the Museum for four weeks before going back to Harrington.
Planning is well in hand for the Society's up coming garage sale which will be held on Saturday, March 25 - yes that's right - on election day. You can go to the Tinonee Memorial Hall to cast your vote and come back and look around the garage sale and maybe pick up a bargain.
Donation to Museum
Tinonee Historical Society recently received a wonderful donation from Craig "Foody" Martin and the Martin family of a NSW Sheffield Shield blue cricket cap circa 1960s together with an Australia test cricket team tie that belonged to his dad, the late Johnny Martin of Burrell Creek. Johnny was not only a State player but went on to tour playing eight tests for Australia between 1960-1967 and has the honour of being the Manning's only test cricketer. Sadly, Johnny died at his home at Burrell Creek in 1992 aged 60 years. The cap and tie will shortly go on display.
Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall
Work has finally been carried out with the hall receiving a fresh coat of paint on the front side wall, and also painting has also been carried out on the interior over the side entrance and in the toilet area which were affected by water damage in the storms of 12 months ago.
The upgrade installations of lighting and fans has been a great benefit and has helped with added security outside the building. The hall has been a great asset to the community since its opening in 1912 and it is hoped that it will continue to be supported by the community.
If anyone would like to be a part of the committee please come along to the next monthly meeting which will be held in the evening of Tuesday, March 14 - further details please contact president Jan Hayden on 0432 160 087.
