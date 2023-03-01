Tinonee Historical Society recently received a wonderful donation from Craig "Foody" Martin and the Martin family of a NSW Sheffield Shield blue cricket cap circa 1960s together with an Australia test cricket team tie that belonged to his dad, the late Johnny Martin of Burrell Creek. Johnny was not only a State player but went on to tour playing eight tests for Australia between 1960-1967 and has the honour of being the Manning's only test cricketer. Sadly, Johnny died at his home at Burrell Creek in 1992 aged 60 years. The cap and tie will shortly go on display.