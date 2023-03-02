Manning River Times

Field of 70 expected for third race in mountain bike series on Saturday

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Up to 70 riders could contest the third race in Manning-Great Lakes Tip Riders trifecta series on Saturday, starting at 3pm.

A FIELD of up to 70 could contest the final race in the Manning Great Lakes Tip Riders trifecta series at the Kiwarrak Forrest Mountain Bike Park near Tinonee on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.