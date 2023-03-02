A FIELD of up to 70 could contest the final race in the Manning Great Lakes Tip Riders trifecta series at the Kiwarrak Forrest Mountain Bike Park near Tinonee on Saturday.
The opening two events drew 50 riders and earlier this week more than 50 had already nominated for Saturday, event co-ordinator Bruce Pain confirmed.
This race has been included in the State series, attracting riders from Sydney, the Central Coast, Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour and Nambucca Heads.
The event will be underway from 3pm and will have a two hour duration, up from one-and-a-half for the preceding two.
Tip riders member, Dean Brame won the opening two races to have 600 points riding in the masters division. He should be the overall series winner.
"Dean has 600 points, with Brett Johnstone the next best on 435. But if Brett wins this one and Deano doesn't place, Brett could still win overall,'' Bruce said.
Winner rider earns 300 points with 240 for second and 195 for third.
Bruce said rain last week and earlier this week would be 'perfect' for the track.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
