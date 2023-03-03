Manning River Times
Rotary's assistance in Democratic Republic of the Congo

March 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Dr Maano awards certificate of attendance to Dr Kitenge with fellow trainer and GP-Obstetrician Dr Etwell Mari from Western Australia looking on. Photo Lucy Hobgood-Brown

Taree women's health specialist, Grace Maano, has just returned from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where she provided training in emergency obstetric care at three locations including a village accessible only by dugout canoe.

