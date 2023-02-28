OLD Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry is hoping to get 'as many minutes as possible' in a trial rugby league game against Central Newcastle at Old Bar on Saturday.
The Pirates and the Butcher Boys will play for the Joel Dark Cup, honouring Joel, who played for both clubs.
The will be Old Bar's first match for the season but Henry said up to 10 players from last year's first grade grand final squad are unavailable.
"Some have niggling injuries, others are away and a couple of left the club,'' he said.
However, Henry said he's looking forward to having a run.
"It'll be good to blow out a few cobwebs and I want to play as much as possible this year,'' the hooker said.
The Pirates have signed a contingent of players from New Guinea, however, Henry said the paperwork has yet to be finalised.
Henry added that prop, Matt Prior, has returned to the area and will be a starter this year. He could replace Shannon Martin, who has returned to Wingham.
"Shannon was the leader of the pack and will be a massive loss for us,'' Henry said.
Saturday's game, to be played at the Old Bar Reserve, will kickoff at 2pm. Henry explained that the idea is to play the clash annually.
Old Bar will play a further trial against Muswellbrook at home in a fortnight before heading to Byron Bay at the end of the month. Old Bar played Byron Bay at Old Bar last year.
Former NRL star Todd Carney is Bryron Bay's captain-coach.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
