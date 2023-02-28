Manning River Times

Season's first hit out for Old Bar Pirates

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated March 1 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 10:30am
Old Bar captain-coach Mick Henry is looking forward to having a run in Saturday's trial; game against Central Newcastle.

OLD Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry is hoping to get 'as many minutes as possible' in a trial rugby league game against Central Newcastle at Old Bar on Saturday.

