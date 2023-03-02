Manning River Times

Jannali to contest three events at NSW Little Athletics Championship

By Mick McDonald
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 9:00am
This week's Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, Jannali Simms will compete in three events at the State Little Athletics Championship this month.

TAREE athlete, Jannali Simms hopes to record top 10 placings in her three pet events at the State Little Athletics Championships to be held at Sydney on March 17-18.

