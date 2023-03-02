TAREE athlete, Jannali Simms hopes to record top 10 placings in her three pet events at the State Little Athletics Championships to be held at Sydney on March 17-18.
Jannali, who turns 15 this year, will contest the under 15 triple jump along with the 90 metre and 300 metre hurdles.
She qualified for all three at the regional championships held in Tamworth earlier this year and was part of a Taree side that was outstanding at the meet.
Jannali is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, earning herself a $50 open order at Iguana.
This will be her second trip to the State meet. In the COVID-interrupted 2022 Jannali competed in the under 14s 200 metres and 80 metres hurdles, where she's pretty sure a seventh placing was her best result.
Jannali agrees that finishing on the podium will be a challenge, but she reasons just competing at State will be an experience to be savoured.
"I just want to do my best. My goal is to make the top 10," she said.
She thinks the 300 metres hurdles would be her best chance to bring home a medal.
Jannali started in athletics with the Taree club when she was about nine.
She'd been winning races in school carnivals and it was suggested to her mum, Michelle, it might be worth signing her up for more specialised coaching with the Taree Little Athletics Club.
With the additional training Jannali continued to improve.
However, like all sports, athletics was sidelined by the pandemic, putting Jannali's progress on hold for a couple of years.
She was pleased to return to competition in 2022.
Unlike last year, Jannali had to qualify for the regional championships from the zone event held at Wauchope last November. The regionals were cancelled the previous year due to pandemic restrictions.
Jannali trains twice a week with Taree at Taree Recreation Ground while she also completes programs at home.
Unfortunately the athletics area at the rec ground was badly damaged by on-going rain last year and then vandals on motorbikes wreaked further havoc.
While she enjoys the triple jump, Jannali nominates the hurdles as her preferred event.
Athletics keeps her busy most months a year and at this stage she doesn't dabble in any other sports.
Jannali also has a few anxiety issues and athletics is gradually giving her more confidence.
That's another reason she enjoys the competition and camaraderie.
