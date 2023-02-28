Manning River Times
Home/News
Nsw Election

Port Macquarie MP and Liberal candidate Leslie Williams officially launches her 2023 election campaign

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated February 28 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie MP and the Liberal candidate for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams cuts a cake at her election campaign launch while supporters look on. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Incumbent Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams stands behind her track record as she prepares for the March election, while acknowledging there is more work to be done.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.