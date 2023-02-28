Manning River Times
Old Bar community news March 3, 2023

By Ian Dimmock
Updated March 1 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 10:00am
Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch veteran member, Jim Buchanan, sadly passed away last Friday morning at his nursing home in Canberra.

Local News

