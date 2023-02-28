Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch veteran member, Jim Buchanan, sadly passed away last Friday morning at his nursing home in Canberra.
On Remembrance Day 2021, the Sub-branch was proud to present Lt Commander James Buchanan (Ret) with a replica of his medals. This event was covered in this column at the time.
Many members wondered why Jim only wore riband bars when attending ceremonies. They learned that Jim donated his medals to the Naval Fleet Air Arm Museum, HMAS Albatross, Nowra and so the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch decided to have a set of replicas made and presented to Jim.
His daughter, Emily Do-Quang from Canberra was in attendance and after Bob Waller gave a resume of Jim's awards and decorations, Emily presented the medals to her father.
Jim served in the Royal Australian Navy from 1962 to 1989 and saw active service in the Malaya conflict, the Vietnam War and on operations with the US Navy and US Marines at undisclosed locations. He was a Navy helicopter pilot for the majority of his service and learnt three languages, Thai, Indonesian and Malay.
Amongst his 15 honours and awards are the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC - received at Buckingham Palace), the US DFC, and unit citations from Vietnam and the US Navy.
Jim joined the RAN in October 1962 as an aircrew officer. He began his flight training in March 1963 and after qualifying as a pilot he was posted to HT 725 Squadron in February 1964.
Following several postings at sea and ashore, Buchanan was posted to the Royal Australian Navy Helicopter Flight Vietnam (RANHFV), arriving in the Republic of South Vietnam in October 1970. There, he became the commander of the Second Lift Platoon, flying daily combat assault missions at the controls of a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter in which he routinely came under heavy enemy fire.
On December 4, 1970 Buchanan performed an extraordinary act of flying skill while operating in the U Minh Forest area. While engaged in the medical evacuation of a wounded crew member from a South Vietnamese patrol boat, the group came under heavy attack, with another patrol boat, 50 metres away, exploding following a direct hit from an enemy rocket.
Realising that the boat with which he was operating was disabled and drifting towards the enemy-held shore, he pressed the skids of his helicopter onto the deck of the vessel and manoeuvred his aircraft to push the boat to safety. All the while, his aircraft was receiving heavy automatic weapons and 82mm mortar fire. For his coolness, determination and courage under fire in the face of a determined enemy, Jim was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
His funeral was held in Canberra on March 1.
The RSL Sub-branch was very proud to have Jim as a member and honoured to be able to provide him and his family some assistance prior to him moving to Canberra. RIP. Lest we forget.
Business and Community Association survives again
The first meeting for 2023 of the Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association (OBMP) was held last week. This meeting was called following the AGM in November 2022, which failed to elect a full executive. It had been decided to have one last try at filling the vital roles of president and vice president.
As usual, the meeting was not terribly well attended, given the size of the membership base. Some leftover business was dealt with, such as completing grant requirements for projects already underway.
The meeting then moved towards filling the vacancies and, very pleasingly, Jodie Querubin, owner of the Village Cafe in Old Bar, indicated her willingness to take on the presidency. As this was being carried as a casual vacancy, the meeting unanimously accepted the offer and formally nominated Jodi. She comes to the organisation with considerable experience in the banking industry as well as in metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and so the meeting has confidence that the OBMP will be able to move forward in a positive and professional manner.
There are others that were unable to attend this meeting who have indicated an interest in being on the executive and so the further casual vacancy of vice president may also be able to be filled in the near future.
Thanks must be extended to Mel Rosamond and Cozette Leonard who have steered the OBMP for the last few years and held on in an acting capacity since the AGM.
There are many projects that the association would like to see come to fruition, however, availability of funding, as well as the availability of volunteers to manage projects, impacts on what can sensibly be worked on.
It was confirmed that only one to three projects would be worked on at any one time so that the efforts are not fragmented. It was also reiterated that collaborating with other community groups, MidCoast Council, and state and federal members will be one method of progressing.
The next meeting of the OBMP will be Tuesday March 23, 2023 at 6.30pm at FLOW Bar.
Final Act for CTC
Following approval by Fair Trading NSW, the Old Bar Beach Community Technology Centre (CTC) was finally able to dispose of its remaining assets. Last Friday, president Ian Dimmock and vice president, Grahame Cherrett handed a cheque for more than $7000 to Kerry Turner, president of Old Bar Community Pre-School Association.
Members of the CTC were keen for any funds left to be donated to an Old Bar organisation for the good of the community. Just prior to the decision to wind up the CTC, a substantial donation was made to the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall to be put towards major repairs.
Fifth COVID Booster
Old Bar Pharmacist, Akash Mehta, advises that they are now offering the fifth COVID-19 booster shot at the pharmacy. It will be the Moderna vaccine and the requirement is that it be administered a minimum of six months after your last dose and six months after a COVID infection.
Call in or phone 6553-7660 for an appointment.
