BLACK Head Surf Club's competition team will have a well earned 10 week break before starting to prepare for the 2023-24 season.
This follows the State Age Championship held at North Steyne last weekend. Here Black Head finished 27th on the pointscore from 137 clubs and was the third most successful country club. This from a squad of just 14.
Highlight was the win by the female under 13 board team of Ella and Ashleigh Pegrum and Bronte Kippax who ended Cudgen's three year domination of the event in a thrilling finish. Black Head were silver medalists in 2021-22. Tully Kippax won silver in the under 10 board and then teamed with Hayley Duncan and Delilah Marshall to clinch silver in the under 10 board relay. Ella Pegrum completed a successful championship by claiming bronze in the under 13 surf race.
"The kids did really well,'' coach, Marty Cowper said.
"I was confident that we'd medal during the carnival, but I didn't think it would be at the high end. I was confident the 13 girls would medal, but I wasn't sure which colour.
"I knew that if the under 10 girls got their act together then they would be in the top six and they finished with a silver.''
RELATED: Country success for Black Head
Black Head dominated the Lower North Coast Branch championship early in the season then finished eighth in the Country titles held at One Mile Beach at Forster in late January.
"For such a small club we've had a good year,'' Cowper said.
"We went to Sydney this time and everyone knew us, we weren't getting confused with North Bondi.''
He explained the Black Head and North Bondi caps are similar and that had led to some confusion.
Cowper said there'll be a break from training now until early July.
"We'll gradually build from there,'' he said.
"Every now and then I'll organise for us to go for a paddle as a group. It won't be training, it just keeps the kids bonding. It's important to keep the team together mentally.
"They have a lot of memories to share now. A lot of the kids have given up their winter sport to concentrate on this - it's a 40 week program.''
He would like to see some improvement in the swim with regards to performance in the iron(man) discipline.
"In the age divisions the iron is won in the swim and we're not quite where I'd like them to be, although they have improved,'' Cowper said.
"That means more pool time - two sessions a week in the pool and one in the ocean. In the off months they need to start with two sessions in the pool and possibly increase that to three or four.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.