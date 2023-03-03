Highlight was the win by the female under 13 board team of Ella and Ashleigh Pegrum and Bronte Kippax who ended Cudgen's three year domination of the event in a thrilling finish. Black Head were silver medalists in 2021-22. Tully Kippax won silver in the under 10 board and then teamed with Hayley Duncan and Delilah Marshall to clinch silver in the under 10 board relay. Ella Pegrum completed a successful championship by claiming bronze in the under 13 surf race.

