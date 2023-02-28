TAREE United captain Josh Ferris admits he's going to have some selection headaches before naming his side for the Manning T1 cricket grand final against either Wingham or Great Lakes on Saturday, March 11.
For about the first time this year, United will have all their full squad available.
"I'll have 14 players for 12 spots,'' Ferris said.
"It's not a bad position to be in, but I'm going to have plenty to think about.''
Opening bowler Justin Witts returns for the grand final after missing the last two games. United made it through to the grand final with a comfortable win over Great Lakes in the major semi last Saturday (February 25).
"I'll leave picking the side until next week,'' Ferris said.
"The way things have gone all year, someone might have something on and have to pull out.''
United played Great Lakes in the final competition round then the major semi and won both with relative ease. Great Lakes batted first both times. In the final competition round Great Lakes won the toss and decided to bat, while in the major semi Ferris called correctly and sent Great Lakes in, despite telling the Times in the match preview that he'd '100 per cent bat'.
Great Lakes failed to make the century in either game, scoring 99 and 98 to set United on the path to victory.
Great Lakes openers Sam Hull and Dean Bensch put on 26 in the major semi, however, the introduction of spin put the brakes on the innings and wickets tumbled as a result. Veteran United spinner Danial Stone finished with 3/5 from seven overs, bowling five maidens. One of the runs he conceded was a wide.
United lost four wickets in the run chase. Josh Meldrum hasn't played much cricket this season but was able to spend some much needed time at the crease, clubbing an unbeaten 30.
Wingham had an inconsistent back half of the season but look to be at full strength for Saturday's final. Ferris still favours Great Lakes, but expects a close contest.
"Wingham have Ben Scowen and 'Shearer' (Michael Rees) back to and that helps Ben Cole with the batting,'' Ferris said.
However, he thinks the open Tuncurry field suits the home side, who are particularly enthusiastic in the field.
"If Great Lakes can score 150 plus, then I think they'll win,'' Ferris said.
