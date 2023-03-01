ALL four Manning Junior Cricket association inter-district sides will play in the Mid North Coast grand finals on Sunday.
Manning 15s were the last to quality, downing Macleay Valley by seven wickets last Sunday.
Hastings Gold will be Manning under 11's opponents at Wood St, Port Macquarie, with the under 13s to take on Hastings Green at Johnny Martin Oval.
Oxley Oval at Port Macquarie will be the venue for the under 15s, where Manning meet Hastings while Manning under 17s head to Ed Street in Kempsey to take on Macleay.
"The under 11s have been constantly developing as a young team this season and will bring some strong batting form to the final,'' Manning Junior Cricket president Michael Roohan said.
He added the under 13s are undefeated in nine matches to date in the lead up to the final, and will have their full squad available.
"The strength of the 13s lies in a very disciplined bowling attack, which is backed up by great batting depth, with all squad members capable with the bat.''
Manning 15s have had a slightly inconsistent season, but have the talent available to trouble and overcome a strong Hastings side, Mr Roohan explained.
"The 17s match should be close as both sides evenly matched.''
Mr Roohan added it has been a wonderful achievement by the association to get all four teams into the finals
"It's a testament to the dedication of our players, coaches and managers,'' he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.