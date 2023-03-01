Manning River Times

Finals time for Mid North Coast Junior inter-district cricket

March 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Manning under 11s players Tom Miller, Harry Plummer, Khaiden Meldrum and Matthew Yarnold, will be in the side to play Hastings Gold on Sunday.

ALL four Manning Junior Cricket association inter-district sides will play in the Mid North Coast grand finals on Sunday.

