The NSW government has announced more road funding for the Mid Coast in the lead up to the election in March 2023.
The Lansdowne Road Pavement Upgrade project will receive $6.288 million, while $8,120 million has bee allocated to Failford Road to raise the road level and improve drainage to reduce flooding impact .
Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said the Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package would allow roads and transport assets to be built back better able to withstand future extreme natural weather events.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said, should the NSW Coalition government be re-elected in March, a further $300 million will be committed to a Build Back Better program to invest on roads and transport infrastructure across regional NSW.
"MidCoast Council's Director of Engineering and Infrastructure, Robert Scott has welcomed the funding.
"Improving Lansdowne Road will go a long way to alleviate some of the impacts we have seen on this road when the Pacific Highway has been closed and its been used as an alternate route" Mr Scott said.
The Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package is equally co-funded by the Commonwealth and NSW governments.
