Manning River Times

North Coast under 18's disappointing season continues

By Paul Jobber
February 28 2023 - 10:00am
North Coast were more competitive in the second half, but had too much work to do on the way to a 42-18 hammering by Central Coast in the Laurie Daley Cup (under 18) representative rugby league clash at Tuncurry.

