North Coast were more competitive in the second half, but had too much work to do on the way to a 42-18 hammering by Central Coast in the Laurie Daley Cup (under 18) representative rugby league clash at Tuncurry.
The Roosters raced out to a 22-0 lead with four tries in 14 minutes in the opening half an hour which put the game out of reach.
The Bulldogs were playing for only pride in an attempt to salvage something from a season that promised so much following their grand final appearance in 2022.
"It has been a challenging season," co-coach Geoff Batten said.
The Bulldogs have a draw and three losses from four games.
"A couple of things went against us [on Saturday] and we're just not resilient enough to dig in. We go a little bit negative and we seem to be a little bit fragile mentally at times."
The Bulldogs offered more in the second half and only "lost" the second stanza 20-18, but the damage had already been done.
Batten was unsure whether there had been some lasting effects from their opening-round 30-26 defeat by Northern Tigers in a match they led 26-0.
"Sometimes we just lack a little bit of effort in games when a couple of things go against us," he said.
"I don't know if we're still mentally scarred from the first game, but there's probably 20 things you could throw up."
Front-rowers Tavis Felsch and Brodie Moore along with interchange forward Jett Gilbert and centre Jett Hansen have been shining lights in a disappointing campaign.
"Brodie Moore gets better each game and Tavis Felsch and Jett Gilbert have been strong too," Batten said.
The Bulldogs wrap up their 2023 junior representative season with a trip to Ballina on Saturday where they will tackle Northern Rivers.
"We'd love to leave on a winning note because they have worked hard," Batten said.
"We can't pinpoint one reason, maybe a lot of little ones but we're still a bit up in the air with what's really gone on."
