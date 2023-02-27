Taree Lions Club held a free community barbecue to celebrate all that Lions does and has achieved on Lions Awareness Day.
The barbecue was held on Saturday, February 25 near the RiverStage in Queen Elizabeth Park, Taree.
Some much needed shade was provided for the community to enjoy the music coming from the RiverStage, as it was a hot day.
Since the first club was formed in Australia 75 years ago Lions has grown dramatically in size and impact with more than 1300 clubs and 25,000 members now giving back through an array of community-based programs and initiatives.
Some Lions are on a mission to cure childhood cancer and diabetes, others are committed to assisting those impacted by drought and floods, and many are simply working together to help people in need in their local community.
One thing all Lions have in common is together they are making an incredible difference.
Lions' volunteers pay annual membership fees to cover admin costs which means 100 per cent of funds donated to your local Lions Club goes directly towards the cause.
More than $50 million is donated to Lions Australia each year with all funds going directly to important causes and people in need.
More than $5 million is invested in youth programs each year, more than $20 million is invested in medical research, $5 million in drug awareness, $20 million in hearing services and more than 3000 environmental projects are carried out by Lions Australia every year.
Where there's a need, there's a Lion. Lions Australia is Australia's largest service organisation with more than 1300 clubs in Australia and Papua New Guinea. Lions Australia promotes youth, support medical research, provide aid to people with disability, community service and disaster relief. Lions are friends, family and neighbours who share a core belief: community is what we make it.
For more information, please visit lionsclubs.org.au.
