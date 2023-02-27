North Coast now requires a perfect sequence of events to unfold if they are to progress to the 2023 Andrew Johns Cup (under-16) rugby league semi-finals.
The Bulldogs were all-but eliminated from the competition race during a controversial 28-24 defeat to Central Coast Roosters at Tuncurry on February 25.
Newcastle-Maitland Region Knights then put the cleaners through Riverina on February 26 to leave the Bulldogs with 70 points to make up in for and against differential in the last round.
Coach Peter Wood conceded his team now faced a difficult task to dust themselves off and go again for the final match of the campaign - a trip to Ballina to face Northern Rivers next weekend.
"A 70-point deficit to catch-up on for and against is pretty hard to do in one game," Wood said.
"So if you want to be optimistic, yep [the Bulldogs are a chance], but if you're being realistic it's a very, very, very small window."
North Coast led 12-6 at half-time and had to overcome a number of "dubious" calls they felt aggrieved by, including the sinbinning of lock forward Beau Chegwidden.
Wood said a large portion of the decisions that didn't go the Bulldogs way led directly to points.
"Without being too damning or critical, we had some really critical calls not go our way in really critical points of the game," he said.
"The boys knew it was an opportunity gone and it was a tough one to swallow, but it was a real learning curve for them.
"Sport's not just about winning, it's about learning how to lose as well."
Fullback Zayne Shutes was again one of the Bulldogs' best while Lake Cathie front-rower Adam Drewitt did a mountain of work in the middle of the field.
"Adam really stood up and played an old-school front-rowers game which was good," Wood said.
"He's one of those kids that gives you everything he's got every game.
"I'm probably showing my age, but he's like an old BP ad - he's a quiet achiever; goes about his work and gets it done.
"Every side needs one of him."
While the Bulldogs would need a perfect sequence of events to see them qualify for the finals, the coaching staff will be focused on one strong performance to finish the campaign.
"If we go to training kicking stones that's not good for anyone so we've now got to teach them how to bounce back from a tough loss," Wood said.
"I could near give a 100 percent guarantee every kid will be bouncing out of their skin wanting to do their best again.
"It's a tough one to swallow, but that's footy. That's sport and how it rolls."
North Coast's Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) season is over after they were beaten 42-18 by Central Coast, also at Tuncurry.
Both North Coast sides will be playing at Ballina next Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.