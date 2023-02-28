Dignitaries descended on Manning Valley Anglican College for the long-awaited official opening of the school's new G Block building.
The school has been using the building for a year, but due to multiple events, the official opening did not come together until Monday, February 27.
"It's a particularly big moment because we've had to wait for a significant amount of time due to COVID, elections, governments and caretaker modes, and then governments having to restart again. So we finally got there," school principal Darren Perks said.
"The new building has been a wonderful and exciting addition to our school. It has provided light filled state of the art learning spaces, staff spaces, a common area, breakout rooms, all of which were really needed for our growing school.
"Our staff love teaching in there and our students love working in there. It's a wonderful facility to promote teaching and learning. And it holds a special place in our hearts.
"I want to take this opportunity once again to humbly thank everyone who worked together as a team to make this building come to fruition.
"I really look forward to this facility being a center of learning excellence for our senior school students in the coming years," Mr Perks said.
The official opening ceremony kicked of with Acknowledge of Country by Todd Saunders.
Labor Senator Deborah O'Neill was the special guest, along with the Anglican Bishop of Newcastle Dr Peter Stuart, with the pair unveiling the plaque which will be installed at a later date.
Year nine students Chelsea Hog, Maddison Laws and Amali-Leigh Shultz provided a musical interlude, singing Perfect accompanied by acoustic guitar.
The event happily coincided with the school's 20th anniversary.
Manning Valley Anglican College has undergone significant change during the two decades, with more than 680 students now attending the college.
The project was funded by a $1.6 million grant from the federal government.
