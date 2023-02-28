Manning River Times
Home/News

Senator Deborah O'Neill attends Manning Valley Anglican College official opening of building in Taree

Updated February 28 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dignitaries descended on Manning Valley Anglican College for the long-awaited official opening of the school's new G Block building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.