Hotel captain Steven Rees won the toss and decided to bat. Nick Beacham and Clancy Johnston were early casualties, leaving the side 2/25, however, opener Jackson Barry and Drew Gosper took the score to 61 before Barry fell to Adam Whittaker for 36. The bowlers gained the upper hand from there the Hotel were in trouble at 9/95. Holden then found a willing ally in Lachlan Dawson and they took the score to 130 before Holden was run out for 37, including three sixes and one boundary. Dawson remained not out on 10.