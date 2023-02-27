Manning River Times

Pacific Palms rule in Manning T2 cricket

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 27 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pacific Palms captain Nick Montague made an important 37 in his side's innings of 141 in the T2 grand final against Bulahdelah at Pacific Palms. Photo Scott Calvin

PACIFIC Palms claimed the club's first premiership since 1991/92 when beating Bulahdelah in the Manning T2 cricket grand final played at Pacific Palms Sports Complex.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.