GLOUCESTER'S batting woes of the last month continued when the Bushmen went down to Wingham in the Manning T1 cricket minor semi-final played at Cedar Party Reserve.
Wingham will now meet Great Lakes in the final at Tuncurry next Saturday. Winner of this game advances to the grand final against minor premiers Taree United at Chatham Park on Saturday, March 11.
Gloucester captain Harry Clarke won the toss and elected to bat but the Bushmen only managed 87 in 36.3 overs.
The side was in early trouble with Johnny Cornelius and Ryan Yates both back in the sheds with 10 on the board. Ryan Smoothy claimed both wickets.
The wickets kept tumbling. Jye Barkwill and Sam Whitbread provided some respite when putting on 25. However, Barkwill fell to Mick Stinson for 11 and the innings wrapped up soon after that. Whitbread top scored with a defiant 30 and he was the last batter dismissed.
Brendan Labutis-Mays took 2/7 for Wingham, Smoothy 2/11, Dave Rees 2/21, Stinson 2/22 and Michael Rees 1/10.
There was an early mishap in Wingham's run chase when opener Ryan Morris was run out for 9 with 17 on the board. However, fellow opener Ben Scowen was in good touch and he scored an unbeaten 48. Michael Rees went for 7, but Ben Cole (20 not out) had few problems and with Scowen ensured Wingham made the runs for the loss of two wickets.
