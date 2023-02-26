TAREE United captain Josh Ferris admits he was talked into bowling by his team-mates after he won the toss in the Manning T1 cricket major semi-final against Great Lakes at Chatham Park.
Ferris said in Friday's Times that he'd '100 per cent bat' if he called correctly. But that's not how it panned out. Ferris said rain on Thursday night made the wicket 'fractionally tacky,' and that influenced the decision to bowl.
"We thought if there was going to be anything in it, it would be in the first hour,'' Ferris explained.
"To be honest, I still wanted to bat. But most of the boys wanted to bowl. So I gave in - we're a democratic team.''
The decision proved correct as United spun out Great Lakes for 98 in 39.3 overs, then lost four wickets in the run chase. United now advance to the March 11 grand final to be played at Chatham while Great Lakes will host Wingham in the final next Saturday.
Ferris conceded that the new ball didn't do a lot, although Tom Burley provided the batters with some problems. Great Lakes openers Sam Hull and Dean Bensch put on 27 before Hull fell to Burley for 21.
However, Ferris introduced veteran spinner Danial Stone at the 11th over and Great Lakes' problems started.
" 'Stonie' and Josh Meldrum bowled pretty well in tandem and that proved to be the difference. The wicket was tacky and turning,'' he said.
Stone had the remarkable figures of 3/5 off eight overs. He bowled five maidens and one of the runs he conceded was a wide.
"His first couple of deliveries spun and bounced a bit and I think they got frightened by him,'' Ferris said.
Stone also took a smart catch off his own bowling to dismiss the dangerous Drew Townsend for 21, the equal top score. From there the batting capitulated, the Dolphins crashing from 4/56 to all out 98.
"We bowled well, fielded well - we didn't leak too many runs in the field and took some good catches,'' Ferris said.
"Our bowlers were able to tie the batsmen up and that built the pressure.''
Burley claimed 2/13 from eight while Meldrum (1/19), Ricky Campbell (1/15), Dean Mills (1/9) and Jacob Smith (1/35) all took wickets.
Will Elliott struck early for Great Lakes in the run chase, claiming Matt Collier for 3 with 6 on the board. However, Josh Hardy and Damon Minett took the score to 54 before Minett fell to Ishan Thapa Magar for 21. Hardy was also dismissed by Ishan Thapa Magar for 28, giving the Dolphins some hope with the score 3/59.
However, Meldrum took to the bowling, smashing 30 from 20 deliveries with four boundaries and two sixes. Mills was run out for 12 when United were a handful of runs from victory.
"That's the first bat Josh (Meldrum) has had for a while so it was good for him to spend a bit of time in the middle,'' Ferris said.
Ferris has a slight leaning for Great Lakes in the final against Wingham.
"Playing at home will help Great Lakes, because they'll run them around,'' Ferris reasoned.
"If Great Lakes can score 150 plus, they'll win.''
