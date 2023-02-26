Manning River Times
Home/News

United defeat Great Lakes in Manning T1 cricket major semi | Photos

By Mick McDonald
February 27 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE United captain Josh Ferris admits he was talked into bowling by his team-mates after he won the toss in the Manning T1 cricket major semi-final against Great Lakes at Chatham Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.